The Jasper Street Dept would like to advise of work being done by Calcar Paving on St Charles St between W 20th St & Schuetter Rd on Friday, Oct. 28th beginning at approximately 8:00 a.m. thru approximately 3:00 p.m., barring any unforeseen events.

This portion of St Charles St will remain open, however, motorists can expect delays & may wish to find an alternate route.