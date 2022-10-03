City of Jasper Announces Lane Restrictions October 4th and 5th

The City of Jasper, along with its contractor, will be replacing storm sewer piping on Newton Street from Third Street to Sixth Street and on Third Street from Newton Street to Jackson Street. To facilitate this work, the City of Jasper will be closing Newton Street between Second Street and Third Street on the dates of Tuesday, October Fourth, and Wednesday, October Fifth for the installation of a large concrete structure.

Also, as part of this project lane restrictions will be in place for the duration of the project.

The City of Jasper reminds motorists to use caution and slowdown in construction zones.