City of Jasper Celebrates Winning Strongest Towns Competition

The City of Jasper, Jasper Chamber of Commerce, and Heart of Jasper celebrated winning the Strongest Town competition yesterday Wednesday, October 12th at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center Atrium.

Charles Marohn President of Strong Towns had this to say about what makes Jasper such a strong town.

Jasper Mayor Dean Vonderheide talked about what winning the strong towns for 2022 means to the city of Jasper and the Community.

The event includes Chares Marohn as a guest speaker and presented the city of Jasper with a Plaque.