Clyde M. Stewart, age 85 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 4:22 pm on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at home surrounded by his family.

Clyde was born in Lawrenceport Indiana on February 19, 1937, to Clyde E. and Frieda (Lechner) Stewart. He married Louise Wright on September 13, 1958, in the First Presbyterian Church in Jasper.

He retired as a supervisor from Jasper Woodworking and then worked for Wal-Mart in Jasper.

Clyde was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Jasper and Jasper Outdoor Recreation.

He enjoyed woodworking, and playing solitaire, and was an avid Jasper Wildcats and IU sports fan.

Surviving is his wife, Louise Stewart of Jasper, two daughters, Angie Knust (Dan), Newburgh, Becky Nicholson, Jasper, two sons, Gary Stewart (Jayne) Dalton City, IL, and Mike Stewart (Cindy), Jasper, nine grandchildren, and eighteen great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his parents, one great-grandchild, Theodore Cobban, and one brother Elmer Stewart.

Funeral services for Clyde M. Stewart will be held at 10 am on Friday, October 28, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in the Jasper Enlow City Cemetery. Pastor Joe Helt will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 3 pm until 7 pm on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, and again from 9 am until the 10 am service time at the church on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church or a favorite charity.

