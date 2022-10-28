College Goal Sunday to help Fill FAFSA at VUJ Sunday November 6th

Filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) can seem complicated and time-consuming, but Vincennes University and Vincennes University Jasper will provide prospective students and their families on Sunday, Nov. 6, free assistance in filling out the application in one afternoon.

College Goal Sunday is a free event that provides hands-on help for students of all ages and families to complete and file the FAFSA form. The FAFSA is one of the most important steps in opening the door to financial aid. The Vincennes Campus College Goal Sunday starts at 2 p.m. (ET) in Room 132 of Updike Hall Center for Science, Engineering, and Mathematics in the SEM Learning Lab. The VUJ College Goal begins at 2 p.m. (ET) in the Jasper Campus Classroom Building computer labs.

The application is required for students to be considered for federal and state grants, scholarships, and federal student loans at most colleges, universities, and vocational/technical schools nationwide. The FAFSA must be filed by April 15 to be eligible for Indiana financial aid.

Volunteers will walk individuals through filling out the form and answer students’ and families’ individual questions.

Students should attend College Goal Sunday with their parent(s) or guardian(s), and parent(s) should bring completed 2021 IRS 1040 tax returns, W-2 Forms, and other 2021 income and benefits information. Students who worked should also bring their income information. Students, 24 years of age or older may attend alone and bring their completed 2021 IRS 1040 tax return, W-2 Form or other 2021 income and benefits information. Students and parent(s) are encouraged to apply for their U.S. Department of Education FSA IDs at studentaid.gov before logging in to the event.

Students may also win one of five $1,000 scholarships. Students who attend College Goal Sunday and submit a completed evaluation form will automatically be entered in a drawing for a $1,000 scholarship. The winners will be notified in the spring, and scholarships will be sent directly to the higher education institution selected by the winning students.

21st Century Scholars are income-eligible students who sign a contract in the seventh or eighth grade promising they will graduate from high school, meet grade point requirements, fulfill a pledge of good citizenship, and apply for college financial aid. Upon high school completion, Scholars who have fulfilled the commitment and demonstrate financial need receive state funds to help cover their college tuition and fees for up to eight semesters at eligible Indiana public colleges or an equal dollar amount at eligible Indiana private colleges. To fulfill their pledge scholars must submit a completed FAFSA form on time, College Goal Sunday can help. For more information on the college goal Sunday you can contact

Michael McClure for the Vincennes Campus

Phone: 812-888-5853

Email: mmclure@vinu.edu

Mary Champion for VU Jasper Campus

Phone: 812-482-3030

Email: vujc-adm@vinu.edu