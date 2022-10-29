Connie L. Meyer, age 61, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 9:46 a.m. on Thursday, October 27, 2022, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Connie was born on July 20, 1961, to Orville and Henrietta (Wigand) Voegerl. She married Kenneth L. Meyer on May 18, 1985, in Salem United Church of Christ in Huntingburg, Indiana. He preceded her in death on May 23, 2019.

She was a graduate of Jasper High School.

She worked as an electrician for Mehringer and Meyer Electric.

Connie was a member of the V.F.W. Post #673 Auxiliary, American Legion Post #147 Auxiliary, and the Eagles of Huntingburg Auxiliary. She frequently did volunteer work with the V.F.W.

She enjoyed traveling with friends and spending time at the family cabin.

Surviving are two step-daughters, Davi (Robert) Mattingly and Kena (Lanny) Robling, and one son step son, Adam (Laura) Meyer, all of Jasper, IN, 11 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, one sister, Carol Lasher, of Arizona, and two brothers, Gilbert “Gib” (Pat) Voegerl, Jasper, IN, and Linus (Mary) Voegerl, Huntingburg, IN.

Preceding her in death are her husband and her parents.

A funeral service for Connie L. Meyer will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 1:00 p.m. service time at the funeral home on Monday. The V.F.W. Post #673 Ladies Auxiliary will conduct a memorial service at 11:00 am.

Memorial contributions may be made to V.F.W. Post #673 or to a favorite charity.

