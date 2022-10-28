Covid-19 Pediatric Vaccine Bivalent Booster Authorized

The FDA & CDC have authorized the use of the Covid-19 Pediatric bivalent booster for individuals who meet the guidelines as outlined below:

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, bivalent is now authorized for use in people ages 6 years and older.

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, bivalent is now authorized for use in people ages 5 years and older

Individuals can receive a bivalent booster dose administered at least 2 months after either:

Completion of primary vaccination with any authorized or approved monovalent COVID-19 vaccine, or Receipt of the most recent booster dose with any authorized or approved monovalent COVID-19 vaccine

A friendly reminder, the Dubois County Health Department still has free “Covid-19 take-home tests kits” available to the public. Individuals can obtain kits in the drive-thru only

With Flu season in full swing, we want to remind everyone wanting a flu vaccine that the Dubois County Health Department is still offering flu shots for all ages 6 months and older inside the Health Department and our convenient drive-thru is also available for individuals 12 years or older.

Eligible individuals can receive both the Covid-19 bivalent booster and the flu shot at the Dubois County Health Department from 8:00 am to 3:30 pm Monday – Friday. (No appointment needed) If you have any questions, feel free to give us a call at 812-481-7056. The Dubois county health department is located at 1187 S St Charles St in Jasper

They ask for you to Please bring your ID, vaccination record, and insurance card (if available).