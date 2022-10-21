CRNA Angelica Hughes Joins Memorial Hospital

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is pleased to announce the addition of Angelica Hughes, CRNA to its medical associate staff. Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) are advanced practice registered nurses who administer anesthesia and other medications and monitor patients receiving and recovering from anesthesia.

Hughes received her bachelor of nursing science degree at Indiana State University in Terre Haute, Indiana, and her doctor of nursing practice in nurse anesthesia from Marian University in Indianapolis. She is board certified and a member of the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology.