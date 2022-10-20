Data Privacy & Scam Prevention Seminar to Air 18 WJTS Tv

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office held a Data Privacy & Scam Prevention Seminar at The Older Americans Center on Thursday, October 13th. Our Television Partner 18 WJTS will air the Seminar Tonight at 8 pm Eastern and again on Sunday, October 23rd at 1 pm Eastern. 18 WJTS TV can be viewed free over the air with an antenna or through a subscription with a local cable provider. If you have questions about how to tune your TV for local programming on 18 WJTS, please call the station at 812-482-2727 and ask for Bill Potter.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

More

Reddit

Email



Tumblr

