Donald E. Saunders, 73, of St. Meinrad, passed away surrounded by his loved ones on Thursday, October 6th at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Evansville.

He was born June 12, 1949, in Floyd Knobs to the late Marvin and Louise (McKinley) Saunders.

He is survived by his loving companion of 41 years, Sandra Staup, and their daughters, Lisa (Perry E. Jr) Blackford, and Tina Morgan, and grandchildren, Amber (Corey) Hartley, Keisha (Schuyler) Dorsey, Cody (Cassie) Staup, Brittany (William) LeClair, Heather Aubin, Jessica Aubin, and Samantha Aubin and fourteen great-grandchildren.

Donald was a beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who loved being with his family. Donald was retired from Masterbrand Cabinets. He was a member of St. Meinrad Sons of the Legion.

Donald enjoyed dancing, mushroom hunting, fishing, four-wheeling, old westerns, and trying to get lost on lazy Sunday drives. Donald loved his two dogs, MooseWayne and Mac.

Visitation will be Tuesday, October 11thfrom 10-11:00 AM CT at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand. A graveside service will follow at St. Meinrad Church Cemetery.

Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com