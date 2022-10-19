Dorothy C. Merter, age 96 of Celestine, Indiana, passed away at 5 pm on Monday, October 17, 2022, at home.

Dorothy was born in Celestine, Indiana on September 17, 1926, to Henry and Petronella “Nellie” (Hoffman) Humbert. She married Frank J. Merter on October 24, 1950, in St. Celestine Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on September 5, 2008.

She was a homemaker and had worked at General Electric before her marriage.

Dorothy was a member of St. Isidore Parish and their St. Ann’s Society, and a member of the Jasper Circle of the Daughters of Isabella. She was also a member of the Jasper VFW Post #673 Ladies Auxiliary.

She was a 4-H adult leader and enjoyed quilting, flower gardening, and spending time with friends and family.

Surviving are seven daughters, Rosemary Stewart, Celestine, Patricia Gogel (Ronald), Mariah Hill, Sharon Reckelhoff (Clarence), Celestine, Judy Sitzman (Steve), St. Meinrad, Beverly Himsel (Jerry), Ireland, Donna Altman (Randy), St. Anthony, and Virginia Breitwieser, Jasper, two sons, David Merter, Bristow, and Alan Merter (Donna), Huntingburg, thirty-three grandchildren, and fifty-two great-grandchildren.

She was the last surviving member of her family, being preceded by her husband Frank, three grandchildren, Joseph Stewart, and Stephanie and Lauren Merter, son-in-law, Elmer Stewart, three brothers, George, Edward, and Victor Humbert, and three sisters, Bernadette Mundy, Henrietta Humbert, and an infant sister.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Dorothy C. Merter will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022, at St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Celestine Cemetery Fund.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.