Dorothy M. Guthery, age 92, of Huntingburg, Indiana, entered into eternal rest on September 29th, 2022, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand.

She was born on August 19, 1930, in Mulhall, Oklahoma. She was the daughter of John G. Crow who passed in 1974 and Alice P. Remick who passed in 1984. Her stepmother Alta P. Crow passed in 1976. She was married to the late Don R. Guthery on January 8, 1953, who preceded her in death on August 28, 1976. Also preceding her in death were two brothers, John B. Crow (2006) and Harvey L. Crow (2009).

Dorothy was a proud employee of the Jasper, Indiana, based Walmart store who worked in the Lawn and Garden Department for over 21 years. She loved taking care of all those who came into the store and loved to tell the story of her driving all the riding lawn mowers across the highway when the new location opened up.

She was a member of the Huntingburg United Methodist Church and a proud member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed working in her yard, mowing, crocheting, sewing and staying in contact with family in Oklahoma and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by two sons, Dean (Minda) Guthery of Washington, IN, and Dennis Guthery of Evansville, IN; two daughters, Donna (Ron) Guthery-Walters of Houston, Texas, and Denise (Greg) Luegers of Jasper, IN; five grandchildren, Devon (Ryan) Ubelhor, Zechariah Guthery, Jared Luegers, Lauren Luegers and Rachel (Remi) Kutzer; three step-grandchildren, Richie Walters, Zachery Walters and Beth Fakes; and by seven great-grandchildren, Kimber, Wyatt, Brooklyn, Ethan, Ella, Jensen, and Kellin.

Funeral services for Dorothy M. Guthery will be held at 7:00 p.m., E.D.T., on Monday, October 3, 2022, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Reverend David Chinn will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 3:00-7:00 p.m., on Monday. The Birdseye Order of the Eastern Star Chapter #590 will conduct a vigil service at 7:00 p.m., at the start of the funeral. Burial will take place at Friendship Cemetery in Grady County, Oklahoma.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thanks to the staff of Good Samaritan Society in Jasper where Dorothy resided for over 5 years and to the staff of Scenic Hills at the Monastery during her final days. We wish to express our sincere appreciation and gratitude. Memorial contributions may be made to the Huntingburg United Methodist Church or the Order of the Eastern Star. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com