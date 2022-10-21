Dr. Adam Songer Appointed to Memorial Hospital Medical Staff

Hospitalist Adam Songer, MD, LCDR, MC (UMO), USN was recently appointed to the active medical staff at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. A hospitalist is a doctor who works exclusively within the hospital, focusing on the general medical care of hospitalized patients.

Dr. Songer received his medical degree from the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in Bethesda, Maryland, and completed a residency in internal medicine at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth in Portsmouth, Virginia. He has extensive experience serving in the medical field for the U.S. Navy and has received several military awards and accomplishments. Dr. Songer is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.