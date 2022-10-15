Dubois and Surrounding Counties Under a Burn Ban

Dubois county is officially under a burn ban. Due to drought conditions throughout Dubois County, The Board of Commissioners at the recommendation of the twelve Dubois County Fire Chiefs have put in a burn ban effective immediately. The following acts are now prohibited in Dubois County

Open burning of any kind using fuel such as wood, or other combustible matter, with the exception of grills fueled by charcoal and propane.

The burning of debris such as timber or vegetation including debris from building construction activities.

An exception to the burn ban is campfires and recreational fires that are continuously accompanied and enclosed within a 48-inch maximum non-combustable barrier. other surrounding counties also under county-wide burn bans are Martin, Spencer, Perry, Orange, and Washington counties.+++