Dubois County 4-H Enrollment Now Open

Enroll in Dubois County 4-H today! Enrollment began on October 1st. You can enjoy different experiences that include day events, overnight events, trips, club experiences and so much more including 4-H Fair! To experience Dubois County 4-H, sign up at v2.4honline.com and pay the program fee of $15 for youth in Grades 3-12 and free for youth in K-2. Questions about 4-H? Call Purdue Extension-Dubois County at 812-482-1782. Still unsure and what more information. Join us for Parent night on Thursday, November 10th from 6:30 until 7:30 pm. they will be there early and stay late to help with enrollment. Learn about Parent Expectations, 4-H year, and highlight projects and topics. We will also cover information specific to grade areas.

