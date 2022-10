DUBOIS COUNTY CARES WILL BE HOSTING AN OPEN HOUSE TOMORROW WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 26TH FROM 3-6 PM AT THE CENTER ON 5TH STREET LOCATED AT 505 WEST 5TH STREET IN JASPER. THE ENTRANCE TO DUBOIS COUNTY CARES IS LOCATED ON THE BACK PATIO OF THE BUILDING. THEY WILL ALSO BE HAVING A COALITION MEETING FROM 330 TO 430 PM IN THE CARES OFFICE AND VIA ZOOM.

