Dubois County Health Department Late Night Clinic Wednesday November 2

The Dubois County Health Department will be holding a special late-night clinic to help accommodate anyone needing routine vaccinations or wanting the COVID-19 or flu vaccine. On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, FROM 3:30 P.M. – 6:00 P.M.

THE DUBOIS COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT IS LOCATED at 1187 South Saint Charles Street, Jasper, IN 47546.

Anyone 12 and older may utilize the DRIVE-THRU for flu and COVID-19 only. Follow the signs to the northside parking lot. Anyone under 12 must come inside the building to obtain their vaccinations. Please have ID, insurance cards, and COVID-19 vaccination cards available. If you have any questions, feel free to give them a call at 812-481-7056.