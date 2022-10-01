Dubois County Sheriff Hosting Scam Prevention Seminar

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office has received several complaints of scamming attempts targeting residents of Dubois County. Many, but not all, of these attempts have specifically targeted senior citizens in our community. The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a data privacy and scam prevention seminar at the Older Americans’ center on Thursday, October 13th at 6 p.m. This seminar will be presented by the Indiana Attorney General’s Office. Topics of discussion will include how to better protect one’s information and how to prevent falling victim to scams. This seminar is free and open to all ages. To register, please call the Older American’s Center at 812-482-4455.

