Dubois County Sheriff’s Office will Host Scam Prevention Seminar on October 13th

the Dubois County sheriff’s office has received several complaints of scamming attempts targeting residents of Dubois County. Many, but not all, of these attempts have specifically targeted senior citizens in our community. The Dubois County sheriff’s office will be hosting a data privacy & scam prevention seminar at the older Americans center on Thursday, October 13th at 6 pm. this seminar will be presented by the Indiana attorney general’s office and topics of discussion will include how to better protect information and how to prevent falling victim to scams. This seminar is free and open to all ages. to register, please call the older Americans center at 812-482-4455

