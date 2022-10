Due to Fall Cleanup Days, the Limb Yard will be closed on Saturday, October 15 beginning at 4:00 p.m. and will be closed through Sunday, October 16, 2022. The Limb Yard will reopen on Monday, October 17 at 7:00 a.m.

For more information, please contact Rachel Steckler, Director of Community Development, at 683-2211 or by email at rsteckler@huntingburg-in.gov.