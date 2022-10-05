Duke Tumatoe & the Power Trio to Close Out Lincoln Amphitheatre’s 2022 Season this Sunday

Duke Tumatoe & the Power Trio will close out the Lincoln Amphitheatre’s Amp Unplugged matinee series and its 2022 season on Sunday, October 9. Singer-songwriter, Nashville recording artist, and local favorite EV Mae will open with an acoustic set at 4 p.m. central with Tumatoe to follow. The Amp Unplugged performance series is presented with support from the Spencer County Community Foundation and the Perry County Community Foundation.

All seating is general admission and the $12.95 tickets can be purchased at www.LincolnAmphitheatre.com, directly bit.ly/DukeatAMP, or by calling 812-937-2329. Children 12 and under are welcome to attend for free.

Duke Tumatoe is known locally for his long running relationship and on air work with the nationally-syndicated and Indianapolis-based Bob & Tom Show. That work aside, he has toured extensively throughout the Midwest with his band and has shared stages with the likes of Muddy Waters, George Thorogood, and John Fogerty. His songs are a mix of blues and jazz and, undoubtedly, comedy. For more information about Tumatoe, visit www.duketumatoe.com.

As one of the largest fully-covered amphitheaters in the United States, Lincoln Amphitheatre is a majestic 1,500-seat venue located within Lincoln State Park in Lincoln City, Indiana, the boyhood home of Abraham Lincoln. The venue is under the management of the Indiana Destination Development Corporation. For additional information, call 812-937-2329 or email lincolnamphitheatre@visitindiana.com.