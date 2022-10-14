Eleanor I. Schmitt, age 87 of Ireland, Indiana, passed away at 5:05 am on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Eleanor was born in Perry County Indiana on January 18, 1935 to Oscar and Leona (Linette) Gehlhausen. She married Roman D. Schmitt Jr. on October 17, 1957. He preceded her in death on November 28, 2006.

She was a homemaker and a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, and their St. Anne’s Society. She and her husband Roman were recipients of the Simon Brute’ award.

She enjoyed flowers and gardening, quilting, and spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are four daughters, Jane Fischer (John), Schnellville, Brenda Oser (Jeff), Huntingburg, Jill Bonifer (Pat), Ireland, and Stacy Shepherd (Brad), Noblesville, six sons, Greg Schmitt (Lucinda) Ireland, James Schmitt (Susan), Jasper, Kevin Schmitt (Candy), Ferdinand, Curt Schmitt (Debbie), Ferdinand, Bruce Schmitt (Natalie), Newark, CA, and Bret Schmitt (Amy), Zionsville, IN, twenty-three grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, two sisters, Mary Lee Mehringer, Jasper, and JoAnn Begle (Norbert), Huntingburg, and two brothers, John Gehlhausen (Betty), Jasper, and Leroy Gehlhausen (Donna), Ireland.

Preceding her in death beside her husband, was an infant son, Joseph, and one brother, Robert Gehlhausen.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Eleanor I. Schmitt will be held at 10 am on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 2 pm until 7 pm on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel, and from 9 am until 10 am Mass time at St. Mary Church on Wednesday. The St. Mary St. Anne’s Society will pray the rosary at 1:30 pm on Tuesday before the visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church or a favorite charity.

