Ferdinand Man Arrested for Making Threats to Multiple People

A Ferdinand man was arrested for making threats to multiple people. On October 24th, A Pregnant 17-YEAR JUVENILE CAME TO Jasper Police Department TO REPORT THREATS MADE TO HER UNBORN CHILD. UPON INTERVIEWING THE JUVENILE, IT WAS LEARNED THAT ON 10-18-2022, 20-year-old KEVIN CRUZ, THE JUVENILE’S EX-BOYFRIEND, CALLED HER ON A THREE-PERSON VIDEO CALL. DURING THIS CALL, CRUZ made threatening remarks to the unborn child and the juvenile’s FIANCE.

CRUZ WAS LOCATED BY DUBOIS COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES IN FERDINAND AND TRANSPORTED TO Jasper Police Department. UPON BEING INTERVIEWED, CRUZ ADMITTED TO MAKING threatening STATEMENTS TO THE JUVENILE AND HER FIANCE. CRUZ WAS ARRESTED AND TRANSPORTED TO THE DUBOIS COUNTY SECURITY CENTER ON charges of two counts of INTIMIDATION (LEVEL 6 FELONY). THE DUBOIS COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT ASSISTED JPD IN THIS INVESTIGATION.