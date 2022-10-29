George Pacacha, age 56, of Ferdinand, Indiana, passed away at 1:54 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, in Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper, Indiana.

George was born in Richmond, Virginia, on June 10, 1966, to Ladislav and Olga (Prasnicki) Pacacha.

He was a transit driver for the city of Huntingburg.

He was a member of Redemption Christian Church in Loogootee.

George enjoyed animals, especially his dogs Serena and Miley Cyrus. He loved parks, walks, and going for drives.

He is survived by three sisters; Milena (Ricky) Coddington, VA, Rosa Williams, VA, Anna (Eric) Thompson, VA, two nieces; Carrie Moyler, Milena Amos, two nephews; Justin Smith, Mathew Czerwik, and best friend, Angela Vogler, Jasper.

He is preceded in death by his parents, one sister; Dana Amos and one niece; Sophia Amos.

A funeral service for George Pacacha will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow at a later date in Greenwood, Virginia. Pastor Cameron Gladish will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until the 5:00 p.m. service time at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel on Monday, October 31st.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St Vincent’s Heart Institute.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.