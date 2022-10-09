Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags in the State of Indiana to be flown at half-staff in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.
The flag should be flown at half-staff on Sunday, October 9, 2022, from sunrise to sunset.
Per the President’s order, Gov. Holcomb asks businesses and residents in Indiana to lower their flags to half-staff Sunday.
Be the first to comment on "Governor Eric J. Holcomb Directs Flags Half Staff in Honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service"