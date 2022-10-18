Governor Holcomb says he will not Pardon for Minor Marijuana Convictions

Governor Holcomb says he will not pardon Hoosiers for minor marijuana convictions. This comes in reaction to President Biden announcing thousands of pardons for simple possession of marijuana earlier this month. Holcomb says Biden should work with Congress to make changes to the law on a federal level. Until then, the governor of Indiana says he “can’t in good conscience” issue blanket pardons for offenders.

