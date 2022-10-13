Halloween Spooktacular Thursday October 27 Hosted by Vincennes University Jasper

Vincennes University Jasper is hosting a free Halloween Spooktacular on Thursday, Oct. 27, 5-7 p.m. (ET).

The event is open to the public. Children will enjoy trick-or-treating through the buildings on the VU Jasper Campus, 850 College Ave. There will be snacks and treats at each stop. Free hot dogs and refreshments will be provided. The first stop is Ruxer Bistro in the Ruxer Student Center. Parking is available in the Ruxer lot.

For more information, contact the VU Jasper Admissions Office at 812-481-5929.