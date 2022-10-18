Hazel A. Houchin Uppencamp, age 87, of Stendal, passed away, Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper.

She was born November 22, 1934, in Pike County, Indiana, to Elmer and Liza (Eads) Miller, Sr. She was a member of Cup Creek General Baptist Church. Hazel loved gardening and animals, especially her canine companions. She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Delmas Houchin (2005), her second husband, Edward Uppencamp (2015), and a brother, Elmer “Junior” Miller.

She is survived by stepchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 a.m., E.D.T., Wednesday, October 19th at Nass and Son Funeral Home, Huntingburg. Burial will follow the service at Cup Creek Cemetery in Velpen. Friends may call for visitation from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., prior to the service. Nass and Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com