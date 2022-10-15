Helen Fay Brown, age 92, of St. Croix, IN passed away on , 2022 at Todd Dickey Nursing Home in Leavenworth, IN.

She was born to Dale Sturgeon and Dora (Hall) Sturgeon on , 1929 in Doolittle Mills, Perry County, IN.

Helen was a member of The Bristow Christian Church and she read her Bible faithfully. Helen enjoyed gardening and canning from her vegetable garden, working Crossword puzzles and believed in natural remedies for healing the body. She also was a poet, she enjoyed writing poems.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her siblings Ausbel Sturgeon, Lee Sturgeon, Mary Ann Quackenbush and Jerry Sturgeon.

Helen is survived by her husband of 75 years, Loren Brown, her six children; Dencil “Dink” (Lorrain) Brown of St. Croix, IN, David (Brenda) Brown of St. Croix, IN, Rita (Curt) House of Corydon, IN, Mike Brown of Marengo, IN, Larry Brown of St. Croix, IN, Garry (Barbara) Brown of St. Croix, IN, 15 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, 26 great-great-grandchildren and her siblings; Opal Sturgeon Hammond, and LaDonna Sturgeon Smith.

Funeral service will be held on , 2022 at 2:00 pm (fast time) at Denbo Funeral Home in English, IN.

Visitation will be held on , 2022 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and also on from 9:00 am until service time of 2:00 pm (fast time).

Officating the funeral service will be Albert Madden and Kern Quackenbush with burial to follow at Doolittle Mills Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhomes.com

Denbo Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Helen Brown.