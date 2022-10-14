Helen Fay Brown, age 92, of St. Croix, IN passed away on , 2022, at Todd Dickey Nursing Home in Leavenworth, IN.

She was born to Dale Sturgeon and Dora (Hall) Sturgeon on , 1929, in Doolittle Mills, Perry County, IN.

Helen was a member of The Bristow Christian Church and she read her Bible faithfully. Helen enjoyed gardening and canning from her vegetable garden, working Crossword puzzles, and believed in natural remedies for healing the body. She also was a poet, she enjoyed writing poems.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and her siblings Ausbel Sturgeon, Lee Sturgeon, Mary Ann Quackenbush, and Jerry Sturgeon.

Helen is survived by her husband of 75 years, Loren Brown, her six children; Dencil “Dink” (Lorrain) Brown of St. Croix, IN, David (Brenda) Brown of St. Croix, IN, Rita (Curt) House of Corydon, IN, Mike Brown of Marengo, IN, Larry Brown of St. Croix, IN, Garry (Barbara) Brown of St. Croix, IN, 15 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, 26 great-great-grandchildren and her siblings; Opal Sturgeon Hammond, and LaDonna Sturgeon Smith.

The funeral service will be held on , 2022, at 2:00 pm (fast time) at Denbo Funeral Home in English, IN.

Visitation will be held on , 2022, from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and also on from 9:00 am until service time of 2:00 pm (fast time).

Officiating the funeral service will be Albert Madden and Kern Quackenbush with burial to follow at Doolittle Mills Cemetery.

