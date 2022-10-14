Holy Family Parish collecting items for Piarist Mission Outreach in Appalachia

Holy Family Parish in Jasper is collecting items for Piarist Misson Outreach in Appalachia now until Monday, October 17th.

Among the items most needed this year are socks and underwear for girls and boys… sizes infants through teens. All clothing items should be new only. Diapers in all sizes are always needed. Other items used are shampoo, hair conditioner, liquid body soap, toothpaste; especially small sizes, and toothbrushes. This year because of the flooding, bleach and other cleaning supplies are also needed. Items can be dropped off and placed in the box in the Narthex and should not be wrapped. A list of items for collection will also be in the Narthex of the church. Go to catholicmissionky.org for more information about the Piarist Mission and outreach program. For more information regarding this project at the holy family, contact Sharon Burger at 812-630-3257.