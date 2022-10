The Huntingburg Utility Rate advisory board and the Huntingburg Common Council/Utility Board will have a joint meeting Tuesday, November 1st in the Council Chambers at Huntingburg City Hall located at 508 E. Fourth Street in Huntingburg to review and advise the common council and utility board on proposed rate increases for the Huntingburg water utility

