Indiana Commission for Higher Education awarded VU additional $540,000 to CCMA

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education has awarded Vincennes University an additional $540,000 to train Certified Clinical Medical Assistants (CCMA) throughout Indiana with the University’s Business & Industry Training program.

The award is an additional allocation to the University’s Next Level Jobs funding through June 30, 2023. Through Next Level Jobs, qualifying Indiana residents without a college degree receive free tuition.

VU hosts CCMA training courses throughout Indiana, including at its campuses and sites in Vincennes, Indianapolis, Jasper, Fort Branch, Lebanon, Noblesville, Petersburg, Bedford, North Vernon, Evansville, and Corydon. Classes begin October 24 in Lebanon, Noblesville, and Petersburg.

For information on Next Level Jobs funding with Vincennes University, contact nextleveljobs@vinu.edu, call 812.888.4305, or visit www.vinu.edu/nextleveljobs.