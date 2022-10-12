Indiana Secretary of State Candidate No-Show for debate

The race for Indiana Secretary of State is moving forward with no official debate in the books. Republican candidate Diego Morales was a no-show for last night’s debate that was coordinated by the League of Women Voters of Indiana. Still, the Democratic candidate Destiny Scott Wells and the Libertarian candidate Jeff Maurer were present. Just before the debate, a representative for the League said Morales had not responded to their invitations to participate in the debate.

