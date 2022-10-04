Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan is reminding Hoosiers of two upcoming dates regarding voting:
- Indiana’s voter registration deadline is October 11. Registering to vote and checking your status can be done online at http://IndianaVoters.com or by visiting your local county election administrator’s office. On October 11, online registration needs to be completed before midnight, and registering in person at your local county election administrator’s office needs to be completed before the end of the business day.
- In-person early voting begins on October 12 and is open until November 7. All registered Indiana voters are eligible to vote early in-person. Contact your county clerk’s office to find locations and hours for early voting. A valid photo ID is required to vote.
https://www.in.gov/sos/elections/voter-information/voters-rights/indiana-voters-bill-of-rights/
Be the first to comment on "Indiana’s Voter registration Deadline October 11th"