INDOT is Seeking Applicants for Engineering Scholarship Program

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is seeking applicants for its Engineering Scholarship Program, available for undergraduate and graduate students. Recipients may receive up to $3,125 per semester, as well as opportunities for paid employment during summer breaks and upon graduation.

Students must be accepted or enrolled full-time in one of Indiana’s accredited Civil Engineering schools. The program must also be certified by Indiana’s Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET). Eligible universities with ABET-certified Civil Engineering programs include Purdue University, Purdue University Fort Wayne, Purdue University Northwest, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Trine University, University of Evansville, University of Notre Dame, University of Southern Indiana, and Valparaiso University.

INDOT’s scholarship program offers $3,125 per semester or $2,083 per trimester for up to five years of post-secondary Civil Engineering education. Scholarship funds may be applied to educational expenses, fees, and books. In return, recipients have the opportunity to work at INDOT in full-time, paid positions during summer breaks and upon graduation.

Learn more about the INDOT Engineering Scholarship Program and the application process at www.INDOTScholarship.IN.gov. Applications for the 2023-2024 school year must be submitted by Saturday, December 31, 2022.

Those with questions may contact Adam Beasley at ABeasley2@indot.in.gov or visit www.INDOTScholarship.IN.gov