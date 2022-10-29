Jack E. Patton, age 96, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 3:35 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, in Brookside Village in Jasper, Indiana.

Jack was born in Washington County, Indiana, on November 6, 1925, to Arthur S. and Louise (Stephenson) Patton. He married Lillian Heichelbech on May 3, 1951. She preceded him in death on September 26, 2006.

Mr. Patton graduated from Jasper High School in 1943 and is one of the last surviving members of Coach “Cabby” Oneill’s semi-finalist team. Jack also played one year for Coach John Wooden on the Indiana State University Basketball team.

He worked as a machine room supervisor at the Jasper Desk Co., Jasper Turning Co., and Jasper Seating Co., from which he retired in 1989.

He was a World War II Navy Veteran, serving in the Atlantic and South Pacific Areas.

He was a life member of the V.F.W. Post #673 and the Jasper Outdoor Recreation Club.

He enjoyed camping, hunting, and fishing.

Surviving are one nephew, Duane (Jane) Patton, two great nieces, Tari and Tanya, one great nephew, Billy, several great-great nieces and nephews, and cousins.

Preceding him in death besides his wife is a brother, Bill J. Patton, who died in 1979.

A funeral service for Jack E. Patton will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana. Pastor Joe Helt will officiate. The V.F.W. Post #673 will conduct military grave site rites.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, Dubois County Humane Society, or to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.