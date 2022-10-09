Jasper man arrested on OWI charges after Accident

A Jasper man is facing OWI charges after an accident.

Early Sunday morning, the Jasper Police Department responded to an accident located at Newton and 6th St.

Officers noticed during the investigation of the accident that the driver of a Ford Escape, 66-year-old, Gary Seger, was showing signs of impairment.

Upon further investigation, officers found that Seger’s BAC was 0.139.

Seger was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of OWI and OWI endangerment.