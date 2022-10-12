Jasper Street Department Will Begin Pavement Preservation Thursday October 13th

The Jasper Street Dept, along with the contractor, Pavement Solutions, will begin a pavement preservation/Micro surface, project on Thursday, Oct. 13 at approximately 8:00 a.m.

All vehicles must be removed from the affected streets & out of driveways, should residents intend to leave throughout the day of surfacing to their street.

These streets will be Closed during this process & travel will not be allowed on those streets being processed.

The street being processed, should, however, re-open each evening, depending on drying conditions.

All residents will be notified via a door hanger, the day prior to their street being processed.

**NOTE: There will be a lot of switching from street to street as drying conditions & traffic flow will be continually assessed.**

The following streets will not necessarily be processed in the order listed.

Project Streets to be affected are as follows:

Energy Dr – all

Westview Ct – all

Valley View Dr – all

Rolling Ridge Rd – W 15th to Valley View Dr

Lube Way – all

Test Dr – all

Summit St – all

Kaywood Ln – 2nd St to Summit St

Marbury St – all

Daffodil Ct – all

Daffodil Ln – all

This project shall proceed daily until completed, barring inclement weather or any other unforeseen events.