The Jasper Street Dept, along with the contractor, Pavement Solutions, will begin a pavement preservation/Micro surface, project on Thursday, Oct. 13 at approximately 8:00 a.m.
All vehicles must be removed from the affected streets & out of driveways, should residents intend to leave throughout the day of surfacing to their street.
These streets will be Closed during this process & travel will not be allowed on those streets being processed.
The street being processed, should, however, re-open each evening, depending on drying conditions.
All residents will be notified via a door hanger, the day prior to their street being processed.
**NOTE: There will be a lot of switching from street to street as drying conditions & traffic flow will be continually assessed.**
The following streets will not necessarily be processed in the order listed.
Project Streets to be affected are as follows:
Energy Dr – all
Westview Ct – all
Valley View Dr – all
Rolling Ridge Rd – W 15th to Valley View Dr
Lube Way – all
Test Dr – all
Summit St – all
Kaywood Ln – 2nd St to Summit St
Marbury St – all
Daffodil Ct – all
Daffodil Ln – all
This project shall proceed daily until completed, barring inclement weather or any other unforeseen events.
Be the first to comment on "Jasper Street Department Will Begin Pavement Preservation Thursday October 13th"