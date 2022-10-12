Jasper Street Department Will Begin Pavement Preservation Thursday October 13th

Posted By: Logan Troesch October 12, 2022

The Jasper Street Dept, along with the contractor, Pavement Solutions, will begin a pavement preservation/Micro surface,  project on Thursday, Oct. 13 at approximately 8:00 a.m.

All vehicles must be removed from the affected streets & out of driveways, should residents intend to leave throughout the day of surfacing to their street.

These streets will be Closed during this process & travel will not be allowed on those streets being processed.

The street being processed, should, however, re-open each evening, depending on drying conditions.

All residents will be notified via a door hanger, the day prior to their street being processed.

**NOTE:  There will be a lot of switching from street to street as drying conditions & traffic flow will be continually assessed.**

 The following streets will not necessarily be processed in the order listed.

 Project Streets to be affected are as follows:

            Energy Dr – all

            Westview Ct – all

            Valley View Dr – all

            Rolling Ridge Rd – W 15th to Valley View Dr

            Lube Way – all

            Test Dr – all

            Summit St – all

            Kaywood Ln – 2nd St to Summit St

            Marbury St – all

            Daffodil Ct – all

            Daffodil Ln – all

  This project shall proceed daily until completed, barring inclement weather or any other unforeseen events.

