Jayne A. Hurst, age 56, of Huntingburg, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville after an eight-year battle with Leukemia.

He was born January 12, 1966, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Eugene P. and Janice L. (Lueken) Hurst. Jayne was a graduate of Southridge High School’s Class of 1984. She worked as a bookkeeper and attended St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She enjoyed needlepoint, spending time with her nieces and nephews, and hosting her truly epic Easter egg hunts. Jayne was preceded in death by her father.

She is survived by her mother, Janice L. Hurst of Huntingburg; her partner and caregiver, Gary G. Mundy of St. Anthony; two brothers, Jeff (Sharla) Hurst of Ferdinand and Jon (Julia) Hurst of St. Anthony; two sisters, Joyce (Mark) Fleck of Huntingburg and JoLynne (Steven) Cameron of Newport, Tennessee; and by eleven nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Jayne A. Hurst will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., on Friday, October 14, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg with burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. The funeral Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Biju Thomas.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 3:00-8:00 p.m., on Thursday. A parish rosary prayer vigil will be held at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com