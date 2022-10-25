John F. “Butch” Schneider Jr., age 51, of Richmond, Indiana (formerly of Jasper), passed away at 10:05 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at home.

Butch was born in Jasper, Indiana, on September 9, 1971, to John F. Schneider Sr. and Judith (Blessinger) Cox. He married the love of his life, Heidi Landrus, on April 4, 2020.

He was a 1990 Jasper High School Graduate. In 1992, Butch joined the Marine Corps. After his service, he received his electrical engineering degree from IUPUI and worked for NSWC Crane.

As an engineer, Butch traveled all over the United States and the Middle East assisting different military units. He developed numerous patents including a Humvee turret to shield soldiers in combat. Butch then worked at the Department of Labor OSHA in Cincinnati, Ohio, where he recently was promoted to director.

Butch was a member of the V.F.W. Post #673, the American Legion Post #147, and the Masonic Lodge. Butch gave back to his community through his work with the Southridge S.T.E.M. program, by campaigning for county elections, assisting with the Huntingburg Veterans Memorial, and promoting the community motocross track.

When he was not giving back, Butch loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, playing with his dog Frank, and singing karaoke with his friends and family.

He is survived by his wife; Heidi Schneider, five stepchildren; Joseph Berry, Kylie Osborn, Maddie Osborn, Reed Boeglin, and Jacob Ferguson, mother; Judith (Kenny) Cox, one sister; Janet Kemp and fiancé, George Ball, stepsisters; Ambria (Brett) Smith, Bethany (Luke) Norrick, Chris (Paul) Lehmkuhler, Laurie (Darren) VanConia, Terry Cox, Toni Johnson, and Tracy Gray; nieces and nephews; Dyllan Kemp, Skylar Kemp, Jaiden (Chris) Moore, Breanna Smith, Colton Smith, Audrey Norrick, Jenna Norrick, Jessica (Adam) Tompkins, Cole Lehmkuhler, Caleb Lehmkuhler, Remington Parks, and Macie Parks, and a great-nephew, Vincent Moore.

He is preceded in death by his father, John F. Schneider Sr., and his stepmother, Mary Schneider.

A prayer service by the family of John F. “Butch” Schneider will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner downtown funeral home in Jasper, Indiana. The V.F.W. Post #673 will perform military rites.

A burial will be held at a later date.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post #147 or to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.