John Howard Katterhenry, 69, of Huntingburg, Indiana passed away on October 24, 2022.

Howard was born in Huntingburg to John H. and Helen Katterhenry on March 29, 1953. Howard graduated as a Happy Hunter from Huntingburg High School in 1971. As an owner/operator leased to Perkins Transportation and Tell City Furniture, Howard treasured the opportunity to travel to see all the beautiful parts of our country. He remembered every interstate, highway, and small country road, as well as, every city, small town and person he met along the way. He also worked on the family farm, Katterhenry Farms LLC, for his entire life. Howard is preceded in death by his parents John H. and Helen Katterhenry.

Howard is survived by his twin sister, Jo Hannah Frank (John), and sisters Marilyn Wiggins (Bill) and Eileen Oxendine (Donnie). He is also survived by his nieces and nephews Mandi Harris (David), Aaron Whiteman (Emily), Lauren Tanner (Benji), John Wiggins (Frances), Scott Wiggins (Karina), and Justin Prior (Molly). He is survived by his great nieces and nephews, Pete and Kate Harris; Fletcher and Leona Whiteman; Harper, Colin and Jack Tanner; JR MacDonald and Dawson Wiggins; Sienna and Remi Wiggins; and Alexa Jo, Henry and Jackson Prior. Howard is also survived by a multitude of friends who over the years became more like family.

The family of Howard wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all the people who have loved him and sat at his counter over the years to enjoy a cocktail, a good story, or simply some quality time.

To know Howard was to love him. He could talk for hours about any subject and his stories never got old. He loved his dogs. He taught his nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews about everything that was really important in life: fishing; farming, planting, and a love for trees; how to drive a tractor; furniture building; fixing your own vehicle and also how to love and appreciate old cars; old westerns; daffodils and daylilies; antiques on the Antique Road Show; how to make springerles; that you shouldn’t complain about stuff that you can’t control; be tough and get the job done; how to have a good time; a love of maps and geography and most importantly that there is never a reason to give up. The best times at the farm were spent sitting around his counter, down at the camp or up at the lake. Our world now is so fast-paced and Howard had a way of making everyone around him slow down and enjoy the simple moments surrounded by friends and family. While he will be missed, his stories and his memory will live on forever through all the stories we tell about him sitting around a campfire or at the kitchen counter.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 2 PM until 7 PM EDT on Saturday, October 29, 2022, immediately followed by a service at the funeral home. A private burial will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mentors for Youth, S.H.S. Future Farmers of America or to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com