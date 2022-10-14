John J.B. Wibbels, age 88, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 5:36 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Brookside Village in Jasper surrounded by his family.

John was born on March 5, 1934, to John G. and Otillia (Hochgesang) Wibbels. He married Ruth Verkamp on November 25, 1972, in Monte Cassino in St. Meinrad, Indiana.

He was a 1952 Jasper High School graduate.

After high school, he joined the United States Air Force from 1952-1972. He then went on to become a farmer and retired from Chesapeake Incorporated as a forklift operator where he loaded semis.

He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Saint Anthony American Legion Post #493, Jasper VFW Post #673, and a charter member of the Jasper German Club.

John enjoyed making homemade wine, visiting the casino, collecting coins, and spending time with his family and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Ruth Wibbels, Jasper, two daughters; Anita (Steve) Lukemeyer, Jasper, and Glenda Wibbels, Jasper, one son; Jason (Missy) Wibbels, Eden Prairie, MN, three sisters; Rose Lee (Duke) Campbell Herbig, St. Anthony, Darlene (Bud) Dyer, San Jose, CA, and Pat (Larry) Haas, Jasper, seven grandchildren; Braelyn, Aspen, and Brooklyn Wibbels, and Noah, Nate, Abby, and Ashley Lukemeyer.

A Mass of Christian Burial for John J.B. Wibbels will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Jasper. The VFW Post #673 will conduct military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at Holy Family Catholic Church on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church.

