John Werne, 74, of Ferdinand, passed away at his home on Monday, October 3rd.

John was born October 20, 1947 in St. Meinrad to Victor and Josephine (Kunkler) Werne. He married Linda Kemper on May 29, 1971 in St. Ferdinand Church. She preceded him in death on November 20, 2011.

John was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church and Ferdinand American Legion Post 124. He enjoyed baseball, horse racing and golf.

John is survived by two sons, Adam (Allison) Werne and Neil (Courtney) Werne all of Ferdinand; two daughters, Tammie (James) Smith of Ferdinand and Abby (Dave) Betz of Schnellville; seven grandchildren, Seumas Smith, Max, Parker, Anna and Lilah Werne, Elsie and Emerson Betz; a brother, David (Bessie) Werne of St. Meinrad; sisters, Mary Werne of Ferdinand and Martha (Larry) Temple of Brazil, IN. John was preceded in death by his wife, Linda, both parents, a brother, Glen Werne and a sister-in law, Marilyn Werne.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, October 5th at 11:00 AM ET in St. Ferdinand Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Ferdinand American Legion Post 124 will conduct military graveside rights. Visitation will be Wednesday at the church from 9:00 AM until time of services.

Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com