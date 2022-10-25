Kathy D. Gayheart, age 68, of Huntingburg, Indiana, went home to be with the Lord at 5:50 p.m., on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born on April 25, 1954, in Washington, Indiana, to Gene and Norma (Fettic) Shandy. She worked for Toyota and attended Redemption Christian Church in Jasper. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Norma Shandy; and one sister, Kimberly Pierson.

She is survived by her husband, Ron Gayheart of Huntingburg, Ind.; four children, Dana (Mark) Kramer of Jasper, Ind., Chris (Cary) Gayheart of Louisville, Kentucky, Jaime (Corey) Booth of Fort Branch, Ind., and Kacie (Kyle) Greenheck of Tampa, Florida; seven grandkids; and three sisters, Terri Punturi, Karin Padgett, and Joni (Jeff) Clark.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., E.D.T., on Wednesday, October 26, 2022; followed by a graveside service at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, at Fairmount Cemetery in Huntingburg. Minister Ryan Stiles will officiate at the graveside service.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.