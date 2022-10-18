LaVerne B. Weisman, age 81 of Ireland, Indiana, passed away at 7:30 pm on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

LaVerne was born in Jasper, Indiana on March 7, 1941 to Wilfred and Marcella (Werner) Beyke. She married Charles W. Weisman on August 24, 1963, in St. Joseph Catholic Church.

She was a homemaker and a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland and their St. Anne’s Society and Christian Mothers. She was a member of the quilters group for over forty years, making quilts for the church picnic. She also served as the church picnic cafeteria chairman for seventeen years.

She was a member of the Ireland Sportsman’s Club.

She enjoyed watching her grandchildren’s sporting events and 4-H events. She also enjoyed playing cards with her lifelong friends for over 55 years and bowling, fishing, mushroom hunting, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving is her husband, Charles W. Weisman of Ireland, three sons, Phil Weisman (Stacy), Ireland, Barry Weisman (Michelle), Evansville, and Chris Weisman (Amy), Ireland, seven grandchildren, Jessica Bingle, Marissa Goodness, Brandon, Trevor, Natalie, Ty, and Mason Weisman, and two brothers, Ken Beyke (Nancy), Jasper, and Glenn Beyke (Beth Fields), Georgia.

Preceding her in death were her parents, two sisters, Susan Mendel, and Marilyn Kendall, and one brother, Richard Beyke.

A Mass of Christian Burial for LaVerne B. Weisman will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 3 pm until 7 pm on Monday, October 24, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel, and from 9 am until 10 am Mass time at St. Mary Church on Tuesday. The St. Mary St. Anne’s Society will pray the rosary at 2:30 pm on Monday before the visitation.

In lieu of gifts, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church or a favorite charity.

