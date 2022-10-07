Local Marching Bands compete at Jerry Brewer Alumni Stadium this Saturday

“Marching Into Town”

Marching bands from all around Indiana will be making their way to Jasper this Saturday for the ISSMA Open Invitational Contest.

The Indiana State School Music Association, known to most as ISSMA, will be hosting the annual Open Invitational Marching Band Contest this Saturday, October 8th, at Jerry Brewer Alumni stadium. There will be 24 different marching bands performing throughout the day, including the Jasper Marching Wildcats!

This means that family, friends, and lovers of music from near and far will have an opportunity to come out and support the local arts! Whether you’re a retired band-geek or simply someone who enjoys being amongst good music, these students will be able to provide! Plus, more influx of people will help the local economy, a win for everyone.

This event will be open for people of all ages to enjoy, and slight traffic changes will disrupt Southside Jasper for most of the day. Expect 2nd street, in-between the Schroeder Soccer Complex and Jerry Brewer Alumni Stadium, to be closed for the event duration.

From a former Marching Wildcat, good luck to all those competing on Saturday! Community makes the passion come alive, so do your part in supporting the local arts!

For more information, visit the ISSMA website here: https://www.issma.net/