Man arrested after hit and run in Jasper

Officers with the Jasper Police Department arrested 24-year-old Cameron Hall Friday on a Level 6 felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

At around 10 a.m. Friday, the Jasper Police Department was contacted regarding a leaving-the-scene accident near 1045 Wernsing Road in Jasper. After investigation, it was determined that the suspect’s vehicle struck a female in the parking lot. She was dragged by the vehicle and sustained several injuries. She was transported to Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center for treatment.

Hall was identified as the driver of the vehicle and was later apprehended. He is being housed in the Dubois County Security Center.