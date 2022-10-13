Margaret C. Eckerle, age 87, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 5:20 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, in St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Margaret was born in Jasper, Indiana, on June 11, 1935, to Edward and Christina (Blessinger) Erny. She married Donald Eckerle on October 2, 1958, in Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

She was a homemaker and a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, Jasper D of I, and St. Ann’s Society, and participated in the SPREAD activities for handicapped children through St. Joseph’s Church.

Margaret enjoyed playing cards, especially Poker, cooking, gardening, going to the horse races, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving is her husband, Donald Eckerle, Jasper, IN, two children, Denise (Jeff) Schitter, Ireland, IN, Patrick Eckerle, Jasper, IN, three grandchildren, Katelyn (Philip) Binkley, Audrey Schitter, and Grant Schitter, all or Ireland, IN, and one sister, Mildred F. Erny, Jasper, IN.

Preceding her in death are four sisters, Mary Alice Schuetter, Helen Hochgesang, Anna Mae Reckelhoff, and Betty Reynolds, and five brothers, Robert, Richard, Vincent, Sylvester, and Harold Erny.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Margaret C. Eckerle will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com