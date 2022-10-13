Marlene V. Siddons, age 74, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at home surrounded by family.

Marlene was born on January 23, 1948, to Bernard E. and Dorothy (Messmer) Helming. She married her husband of 55 years, Gary A. Siddons, on March 22, 1967.

She was a 1966 graduate of Jasper High School, and was very well-educated and extremely intelligent, then attended VUJC, Oakland City University, and Indiana University earning several Bachelors’s and Masters’s Degrees.

She retired from Crane Naval Base after 25 years of service as a contract specialist.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, and the V.F.W. Post #673 Auxiliary.

Marlene enjoyed bowling, playing cards, reading, crocheting, learning, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are her husband, Gary A. Siddons, Jasper, IN, one daughter, Kimberly S. (companion William Herberer) Crays Jasper, IN, two grandsons, Derik and Dylan Crays, one granddaughter, Abbi Crays, one great-granddaughter, Layla, three sisters, Rose Ann Halter, Washington, IN, Carolyn (Robert) Oeding, Ferdinand, IN, Elizabeth McMillen, Indianapolis, IN, two brothers, Bernard W. Helming and Joseph (companion, Lynn Charls) Helming, Jasper, IN, and one sister-in-law, Rhonda Helming, Celestine, IN.

Preceding her in death are her parents, one brother, David “Curly” Helming, two brothers-in-law, David Halter and Robert McMillen, and one sister-in-law, Connie Helming.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Marlene V. Siddons will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 17, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 1:00-5:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

